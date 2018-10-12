More PCSOs to hit the streets of Wiltshire

Wiltshire Police are taking on more Police and Community Support Officers.

Although PCSOs do not have the same powers as regular police officers, they still carry a lot of responsibility, and are a critical part of the police service.

PCSOs work a 37 hour week including shifts. Shift patterns consist of a mix of day and evening shifts covering a span of 16 hours from 7am to midnight.

Weekend working forms part of the shift pattern.

Find out more here.