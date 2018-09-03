Motorcyclist dies after collision in Swindon

3 September 2018, 08:45 | Updated: 3 September 2018, 08:46

A motorbike rider has died following a collision in Swindon.

It happened at around 10pm on Sunday night at Transfer Bridges Roundabout. 

Police say the 38-year-old man was riding a green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle that appears to have lost control and collided with kerb and then a traffic light. 

He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. His family have been informed but formal identification has not yet been completed. 

The road was closed for approximately six hours as officers carried out examination of the scene. 

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which may help our investigation. 

Please call PC Neil Hannis on 101 quoting reference 54180082920 or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 where details may be left anonymously if preferred.

