Murder investigation in Calne

A murder investigation has started following the death of a teenage girl in Calne.

Here's the latest from Wiltshire Police:

We were called by the ambulance service to a residential address on Springfield Drive, Calne, shortly before 3.15pm yesterday (Friday May 3).

The body of a teenage girl was located in the house and, despite attempts from the ambulance crew, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Following initial enquiries, a 17-year-old male was arrested in the Chippenham area on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon. He remains in custody at this time.

Superintendent Conway Duncan said: "The thoughts of everyone at Wiltshire Police are with the family of the victim at what must be a devastating time for them.

"They are receiving support from specially trained officers and we will continue to do everything we can to help them come to terms with what has happened.

"This investigation is still in its early stages but I would like to reassure the local community that a robust police response was launched yesterday and will continue in the days to come.

"People in Calne are likely to see a significant police presence in the area over the weekend as our enquiries progress.

"If anyone in the local area has any concerns, please approach one of the officers on patrol or at the cordon and they will be happy to answer your questions if appropriate to do so."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact us on 101 and quote log number 176 of May 3rd.