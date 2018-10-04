Murder victim identified as Swindon man

A murder investigation has started after human bones found in Lancashire were identified as a man who went missing from Swindon in 2002.

Advances in DNA have now allowed police to identify the body as Darren Carley, who was 24 when he disappeared.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

The last reported sighting of Darren was in Swindon shortly after midnight on 25th January 2002.

He was believed to be wearing white tracksuit bottoms with black stripes, a burnt orange fleece and white trainers at the time.

He also had links to the West Midlands and Gloucester.

Darren's skeleton was found nearly 200 miles from his home six months later.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, ask for Lancashire Police and quote log number 456 of 4th October or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also head to https://mipp.police.uk/ to report any relevant information.