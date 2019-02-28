Police go after burglars in Swindon

24 people have been arrested by police in Swindon since the start of January on suspicion of burglary.

It follows a crackdown by the Community Tasking Team to target repeat offenders.

DC Iain Crouch from the Community Tasking Team in Swindon, said: "The Community Tasking Team continues to work closely and tirelessly with Swindon North and South CPT to investigate and arrest offenders involved in this distressing crime.

"Reported burglaries have fallen considerably in the past 18 months and those that have been arrested are being closely monitored whilst our investigations continue. Some have been released under investigation while five are awaiting court hearings.

"The introduction of personal CCTV and the public's awareness of criminal behaviour have assisted officers immensely with their investigations. We value the assistance of the public and urge that any suspicious behaviour is reported to us straight away and any footage is handed over.

"The arrest of any individual involved in burglary offences is one step closer to a safer community. Our message is clear; if you commit a burglary offence, we will catch you".

Anyone with information relating to burglary offences should call Wiltshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.