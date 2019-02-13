Police investigate sexual assault on woman in Swindon

Police in Swindon have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted.

It happened at around 1am on 13th January when the woman, in her forties, was approached by a man in an alleyway off Roseberry Street.

The man grabbed and touched her inappropriately, fortunately the victim was able to shout out and run away to safety.

The offender is described as Asian, aged in his early twenties, approximately 5'6 tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black 'puffa' jacket and dark coloured jeans.

Police have studied CCTV in the area and have released an image of a suspect.

PC Benjamin Parsons said: "The victim was obviously very distressed and we have been offering our support to her.

"We would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image and encourage him, or anyone else who can help identify him, to come forward. We know that the CCTV image isn't of great quality but it may be that this, combined with the description, jogs someones memory.

"Equally, if you were in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious please contact me."

Please call Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference 54190003926. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.