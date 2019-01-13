Poppy wreaths vandalised in Swindon

Wiltshire’s Chief Constable has described the vandalism of wreaths at the war memorial in Swindon as ‘a total disgrace.’

Up to 50 poppy wreaths were removed from the Cenotaph in Regent Street early on Saturday morning and thrown across the road.

Kier Pritchard took to twitter to express his disgust:

'This is a total disgrace. I laid our @wiltshirepolice wreath at this Cenotaph on Sun 11th Nov 2018 alongside many war veterans to show respect to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to provide the freedoms we enjoy today. Name those involved and help us identify them.'