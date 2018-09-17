Salisbury scare not linked to Novichok

Wiltshire Police say two people falling ill at a restaurant in Salisbury is not connected to the Novichok investigation.

They declared a major incident after a 'medical incident' at Prezzo on Sunday evening.

Here's the full statement from Wiltshire Police.

Earlier this evening, Wiltshire Police and partners declared a major incident following a report that two people had fallen ill in Salisbury. P

olice received a call from the ambulance service to Prezzo restaurant, in High Street, at approximately 6.45pm.

Two people, a man aged in his 40s and a woman aged in her 30s, had become unwell.

Due to recent events in the city and concerns that the pair had been exposed to an unknown substance, a highly precautionary approach was taken by all emergency services.

Both were taken to Salisbury District Hospital and were clinically assessed.

We can now confirm that there is nothing to suggest that Novichok is the substance.

Both people remain in hospital under observation.

The major incident status has now been stood down. At this stage it is not yet clear if a crime has been committed and enquiries remain ongoing.

Salisbury District Hospital remains open as usual.

A cordon will remain in place around Prezzo at this time as part of ongoing routine enquiries.

All other areas that were cordoned off will now be reopened. We'd like to thank the public for their patience as a result of the impact of this incident.