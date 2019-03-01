Secondary school places confirmed for Wiltshire pupils

Parents across Wiltshire are finding out which secondary school their children will be going to in September.

4,981 children will be offered a place, with 93 per cent receiving their first preference school and 98 per cent being offered one of their preferences.

The numbers of parents applying is also up on last year, as the number of children gradually increases in line with population growth.

Laura Mayes, cabinet member for children's services said: "I'm really pleased here in Wiltshire so many families have been offered their preferred secondary school choice this September. This is an important milestone for all our young people and to know they will be going to one of their preferences must be a great help to them.

"Our impressive figures for Wiltshire are once again due to the careful planning of our officers who ensure there are sufficient places across the county for now and in the future."

All applicants have until 15 March 2019 to accept the offer they receive. The right to an independent appeal is open to anyone who has not received an offer at their preferred school.

