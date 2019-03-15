Seend man jailed for attempted robbery at lake

A man has been jailed for three years and eight months for threatening a man with an axe at a fishing lake in Bradford on Avon.

Dale James Stagg, 38, of The Lye, Seend, pleading guilty to attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.

A 48-year-old man was threatened and shouted at while camping at the site, Stagg also demanded money.

When the victim fought back, there was a struggle and they both men fell into the lake. When Stagg made off, he left a balaclava and an axe at the scene, these were seized by officers as part of the investigation.

When the victim returned to his tent, he noticed his mobile phone had been stolen. An app installed on the phone was used to trace it which led officers to an address in Seend where they gained entry to the premises and located Stagg and the mobile phone belonging to the victim - he was arrested.

Det Con Aaron Rowe, of Melksham CID, said: ''Stagg attended the location brandishing an axe, he had every intention of causing fear and intimidation to those at the site.

''He was aggressive and threatening as he launched his attack on his victim, who fortunately, was not left with any serious injuries.

''Stagg then left the site and returned to an address in Seend where he attempted to cover any signs of a disturbance taking place.

''I am satisfied that he has been given a custodial sentence which reflects the seriousness of his actions.''