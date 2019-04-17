Sex abuser from Wiltshire faces longer in jail

17 April 2019, 13:13 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 13:17

Jail

A prolific paedophile from Wiltshire, who pleaded guilty to 78 charges of child sex abuse, has been told his sentence will be increased.

Peter Daniels, 70, and formerly of Alderbury, appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice after the Police and Crime Commissioner wrote to the Solicitor General to seek a review of the original sentence.

Daniels was originally given six life sentences by a judge at Salisbury Crown Court in February, although he was only due to serve nine years in prison before being considered for parole.

He was told that the original sentence was unduly lenient and that he will face longer in jail. The new sentence will be handed down at some point in the next couple of months.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon Angus Macpherson welcomed the news.

He said: "When I was informed about the original sentence I felt it was unduly lenient, given the seriousness of the crimes and the number of young victims targeted and abused by Daniels.

"It was only right that I contacted the Solicitor General Robert Buckland MP to express my concerns, and I am grateful that these were acted on and the original sentence was re-examined by the courts.

"I am pleased with today's decision and I hope this will provide some solace for the victims and their families. I look forward to hearing a further update in due course."

Chief Constable Kier Pritchard also welcomed the update from court.

He said: "Peter Daniels is a prolific offender and the investigation into his crimes was the biggest child sexual exploitation case that Wiltshire Police has dealt with.

"I know how disappointed the officers involved in the case were with the original sentence - not only did it not reflect the seriousness of his crimes, but it also did not adequately protect the public from someone who has proved to be such a risk to children. 

"We hope today's update from court provides some comfort for his victims, who are still coming to terms with what happened to them."

