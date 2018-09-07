Swindon man jailed for kidnap

A 19-year-old Swindon man has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to kidnapping.

Billy Livingstone grabbed a 12-year-old boy by the neck in McDonald's in Greenbridge and bundled him into the back of a vehicle.

The boy, who was known to Livingstone, was driven to Shaftesbury Lakes where Livingstone had arranged for a number of others to be waiting with weapons.

Fortunately, the victim was located by officers and had sustained no physical injuries.

A number of weapons were seized from the scene including a knife, an asp and a metal pole.

Detective Inspector Helen Jacobs said: ''The young boy was dragged into a nearby car in broad daylight when there were a number of people out and about. ''He was taken against his will to a wooded area where officers were fortunately able to locate him.

''Livingstone's actions would have caused a serious amount of distress to the young boy and I am pleased that he has been issued with a custodial sentence.''