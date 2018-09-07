Swindon man jailed for kidnap

7 September 2018, 10:05 | Updated: 7 September 2018, 10:08

Swindon kidnapper

A 19-year-old Swindon man has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to kidnapping.

Billy Livingstone grabbed a 12-year-old boy by the neck in McDonald's in Greenbridge and bundled him into the back of a vehicle. 

The boy, who was known to Livingstone, was driven to Shaftesbury Lakes where Livingstone had arranged for a number of others to be waiting with weapons. 

Fortunately, the victim was located by officers and had sustained no physical injuries. 

A number of weapons were seized from the scene including a knife, an asp and a metal pole. 

Detective Inspector Helen Jacobs said: ''The young boy was dragged into a nearby car in broad daylight when there were a number of people out and about. ''He was taken against his will to a wooded area where officers were fortunately able to locate him.

''Livingstone's actions would have caused a serious amount of distress to the young boy and I am pleased that he has been issued with a custodial sentence.''

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arrest over fatal shooting at Irish boxing club run by Olympic champ Katie Taylor's father

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have baby girl via surrogate mother

James Bond: SJ Clarkson could become first female director for 007

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News