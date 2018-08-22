The ambulance station in Salisbury has reopened

Salisbury Ambulance Station has reopened.

The site was closed back in March as part of the Novichok investigation, with ambulance teams moving to a temporary site at Salisbury District Hospital while specialist testing, cleaning and refurbishment took place.

Although the site was handed back to the Trust in May further work has been completed for the ambulance crews’ return.

As with the other sites in the South Wiltshire area affected by the incidents in March and June, government scientists have carefully examined the ambulance station and declared it safe to use.

Jane Whichello, Deputy County Commander for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said; "On behalf of all the Salisbury teams I would like to thank the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for hosting our crews and vehicles at such short notice and for being so welcoming.

"I’d also like to say thank you to all my staff for their patience and flexibility and continuing to do their job so professionally in caring for our patients, both during the incidents and every day in the community throughout this challenging time."