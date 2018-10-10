Three Arrested After Westbury Attack

Three people have been arrested after a man was attacked in Westbury on Monday night.

The 28 year old was sat in his car when he was attacked by two men near to Pro-Tyre in Station Road, who then stole his vehicle.

Police say they think it was a targeted attack.

The blue Vauxhall Astra was later found at the Westbury white horse and seized for forensic examination.

Det Con Lauren Barnard said: ‘This was a frightening incident which left the victim with some nasty injuries. He was incredibly shaken.

‘We have so far arrested three people in connection with the incident and our enquiries are continuing.

‘We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Station Road - the information you have may be significant to our investigation so please do get in touch.

I’d like to reassure the local community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident which we believe was a targeted attack.’

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause GBH with intent and conspiring to steal.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft of motor vehicle.

All have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.