Three arrested in connection with Trowbridge stabbing

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Trowbridge.

It happened on Wednesday night in the Tesco Extra car park on County Way.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second man was also injured.

Two 17-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are in custody at Melksham Police Station.

A/Det Sgt Joseph Saunders from Melksham CID, said: ''Although significant progress in our investigation has been made, we still need the public to come forward with information, the smallest detail can often be vital.

"We are still very keen to speak to anyone with private CCTV or dash cam footage.

''There will continue to be a strong police presence in Trowbridge as officers carry out enquiries and we really appreciate the understanding and co-operation of the community."

Police are urging anyone with information to call Melksham CID on 101, quoting log 319 of February 13, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.