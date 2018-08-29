Tribute to woman killed in Devizes collision

Tributes are being paid to a 21-year-old woman who died in a collision in Devizes.

Karly Heweson was in a car that left the Bath Road on Monday night.

In a tribute, her family said: ''Karly was the most beautiful, kind, loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin a family could ever ask for. She was a free spirit and wonderful young lady with so much to live for.

"Just under two years ago she became a mother to beautiful Joshua giving us the most precious grandson. Karly was a fantastic mum and we were looking forward to making lots more happy memories with her and Joshua.

"It is impossible to put into words just how devastated we are to have lost our Karly so suddenly and in such tragic circumstances - the pain we feel is indescribable and she will leave such a huge hole in our lives. Her energy, beauty and love of life will live on in her son JJ.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of support - we have been overwhelmed by your kindness and the sheer volume of messages is testament to just how popular Karly was.''

Two men arrested in connection with the collision have been released under investigation while enquiries continue