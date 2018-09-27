TV's and top set boxes taken in Swindon burglary

Television, sound bars and set top boxes worth more than £19,000 have been taken in a burglary at the John Lewis store at the Designer Outlet Village in Swindon.

It happened between 4:45-6:16 am on Monday 10 September.

Two men broke into the store and loaded the items into a red Corsa.

The first man is described as white, approximately 5'6/7 in height, of slim build aged in his mid 20's-early 30's. He was wearing a black hoody with the hood up and dark coloured trousers.

The second man was white, approximately 5'5, of similar age to the first man but slightly stockier build with short dark hair. He was wearing what appeared to be jogging bottoms and a dark top.

PC William Saunders who is investigating the incident said: "I would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity or the red Corsa in the area around Firefly Avenue and the National Trust Building in the early hours of 10 September."

If you have information about this burglary please contact PC William Saunders on 101 quoting ref *85279. Or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 anonymously if preferred.