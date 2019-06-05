Two people from Wiltshire to face Sala body pic charges

Two people from Wiltshire have been summonsed to court in connection with the investigation regarding a mortuary photo of footballer Emiliano Sala that appeared on-line.

Sherry Bray, 48, of Charles Street, Corsham, will face three counts of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice and sending an indecent/offensive message.



Christopher Ashford, 62, of Page Close, Calne, has been summonsed in relation to six counts of computer misuse.



Both are due before Swindon Magistrates' Court on 10 July 2019.



28 year old Argentinian Sala was on his way to join his new club Cardiff City when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel on January 21st. His body was recovered from the wreckage more than 2 weeks later.



Images were then widely circulated on social media showing the footballer's body at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Bournemouth.



Anthony Johns, senior lawyer for the Crown Prosecution Service, said:



"Following a careful review of the evidence provided to me by Wiltshire Police, I have authorised the police to summons Sherry Bray to appear in court where she will be formally charged with three offences of computer misuse, perverting the course of public justice and sending an indecent/offensive message. I have also authorised Wiltshire Police to summons Christopher Ashford to appear in court where he will be formally charged with six offences of computer misuse. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."



