Two stabbed outside Tesco store in Trowbridge

Two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Trowbridge.

Police were called to the Tesco Extra car park in County Way at 11.15pm last night.

One victim, a man in his 20s, has been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, also a man in his 20s, has been taken to the RUH in Bath with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made so far.

Det Sgt Neil Le-Maire, from Melksham CID, said: ''We know this will cause concern amongst the local community, but we want to reassure you that we believe this is an isolated incident.

''There will be a strong police presence in Trowbridge throughout the day, carrying out enquiries.

''We need to speak to people who may be able to help us, were you in the area late last night and perhaps witnessed something suspicious? Do you have dash cam footage which could help us? Do you live near to Tesco and have private CCTV footage.

''If you think you have information then please call us.''

Police want anyone with information to call Melksham CID on 101, quoting log 319 of yesterday (13/02/19), or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.