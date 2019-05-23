Violence in Swindon: Police make six arrests

23 May 2019, 09:22 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 09:26

Six people have been arrested in connection with violent disorder in North Swindon.

It happened in April when a 22-year-old man was assautled in the car park outside McDonalds at The Orbital, by a large group of males.

He suffered injuries to his head and hand, and cuts to his eye which required specialist treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Yesterday, police arrested six males, two aged 15, two aged 16, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old, all from the Penhill area, on suspicion of violent disorder and/or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

They have since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Det Sgt Justin Downes, of CID North, said: ''I would like to say a big thank you to officers and staff from the wider force who assisted in the arrest and search phases of the investigation, which enabled us to bring these individuals into custody yesterday for questioning.

''This was a nasty incident which left a man with injuries which required hospital treatment. We will not tolerate this kind of violent behaviour on our streets - it is totally unacceptable that anyone should suffer these kinds of injuries in an unprovoked attack while going about their daily routine."

If anyone witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54190035796.

