Wiltshire needs more on-call firefighters

7 January 2019, 14:22 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 14:26

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service are looking for more people to become on-call firefighters.

They say anyone can do the job as full training is provided so no experience is necessary, but you would need to live or work within five minutes of your local fire station. 

They are holding a 'have a go' event at Amesbury fire station on Wednesday 16 January, from 6pm to 9pm. 

Group Manager Andy Cole said: "On-call firefighters are an integral part of our service and community. We are keen to encourage anyone with the right skills to find out about what they can offer us - and in return, what we can offer you." 

