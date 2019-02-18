Woman's body found near cliffs
18 February 2019, 13:58 | Updated: 18 February 2019, 13:59
A 73 year-old woman from Wiltshire has been questioned on suspicion of aiding or abetting a suicide, after the discovery of a woman's body near Camborne, Cornwall.
The 74 year-old's body was found at the bottom of cliffs on Friday.
Her next of kin have been informed and police say her death is not being treated as suspicious.
The 73-year-old woman arrested, from Westbury, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.