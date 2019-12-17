What are you doing on Christmas Eve?

17 December 2019, 09:00 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 14:31

People on Christmas Tree at Home during Winter
People on Christmas Tree at Home during Winter. Picture: Pexels

Ben Atkinson will be playing the best tunes from 4pm on Christmas Eve and he wants to hear from YOU!

Travelling home? Stuffing the turkey? Wrapping presents?


We want to know what you'll be up to across the West before the big day!

Ben will be on air from 4pm playing your favourite Christmas songs, and hearing from you.

Text us what you're doing to 82122 and start your message with the word 'WEST', tweet us @HeartWest, or comment below and we could be back in touch!

Comments

Loading...
How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Roast potatoes are the best rated part of a Christmas dinner

Roast potatoes are officially the best part of your Christmas dinner

Christmas

Heinz have recalled their 7+ baby foods

Heinz and Tesco urgently recall baby food due to 'metal objects' found

Food & Health

Laura is the show narrator, Iain Stirling's girlfriend

Laura Whitmore in talks with ITV bosses to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island

TV & Movies

Royal Mail have warned the public against falling for the scam

Royal Mail warns of text scam offering 'free iPhone 11'

Lifestyle

EastEnders viewers noticed Linda Henry played another character

Shocked EastEnders fans realise Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry played another role in the soap

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore is thought to be replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island

Who is Laura Whitmore? TV presenter rumoured to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island

TV & Movies