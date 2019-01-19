£1,500 January Boost!

Be in with a chance to win on Heart. Picture: iStock

This month, the wait for payday is feeling like FOREVER! So give your bank balance a boost with the chance to win £1,500!

To get yourself in the draw to win, answer this question.

Who had hits with Poker Face and Paparazzi?

If you think you know, text the word MONEY followed by your answer to 82122.

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 6pm on Monday 21st January. If you text after that you won’t be entered but may still be charged. 18+ only.

“£1,500 January Boost!” across the Global Network, January 2019

Rules: 1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to “£1,500 January Boost” competition (the “Competition”) which will run from Saturday 19th January to Monday 21st January (the “Duration”) across the Global Network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms & Conditions and will be bound by them. Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to answer a question and text in their answer within the duration of the Competition.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with either; the answer to the question, or the word MONEY followed by the answer to the question, to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”) within the opening and closing times of the Competition. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus standard network rates.

5. The Text Message Line will open at 06:00:00 on Saturday 19th January 2019 and will close at 18:00:00 on Monday 21st January 2019. If listeners text after the closing time, they will not be entered but they may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

6. When you enter the competition, you will receive a text message that invites you to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if you enter a second time within the same competition round, you will receive two additional entries into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once you enter for the second time and you will not need to text again to claim them. If you do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and you will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the entrant to ensure that if they respond to this offer, the text lines are still open when they do so. Otherwise, their additional entry and free entry may be charged but not included in the draw.

7. After the closing time, one entrant will be selected at random from all of the entries received during the valid entry period and called back within 28 days of the competition close time. If their answer is incorrect, another Entrant will be selected at random until an Entrant who entered with the correct answer is selected, a winner is decided, and prize for the Competition awarded. Eligibility:

8. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

9. You can enter the Competition up to a maximum of 20 times each day. We strongly advise against excessive use.

10. Entrants must have a bank account, as the prize will be paid via cheque or bank transfer. Prize:

11. The prize is a cash prize of £1,500 (one thousand five-hundred pounds) paid by either cheque or Bank Transfer.

12. The prize is non-transferrable.

13. Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time. SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196