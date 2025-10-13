Win £30,000 with Heart: How to enter

Win £30,000 with Heart. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Here's how you can win £30,000 with Heart.

Heart are giving you the chance to win a huge £30,000 to spend on whatever you want!

If you are listening to Heart Scotland, you can text the word MONEY to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

If you are listening to Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s, Heart 10s, you can text the word ENTER to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

You can enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform, which you can also access through the Global Player app. Alternatively, you can enter via the Free Entry Route by calling 03308809131 using a valid UK mobile number.

You must be 18 or over and live in Great Britain to enter. You are playing across participating Heart stations. All the rules are here.

But you've got to be quick, you need to get your entry in before 11am on Saturday October 18th and must be available to answer your phone at that time if you want to get involved.