Win £30,000 with Heart: How to enter

13 October 2025, 09:44 | Updated: 13 October 2025, 18:05

Win £30,000 with Heart
Win £30,000 with Heart. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Here's how you can win £30,000 with Heart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart are giving you the chance to win a huge £30,000 to spend on whatever you want!

If you are listening to Heart Scotland, you can text the word MONEY to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

If you are listening to Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s, Heart 10s, you can text the word ENTER to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

You can enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform, which you can also access through the Global Player app. Alternatively, you can enter via the Free Entry Route by calling 03308809131 using a valid UK mobile number.

You must be 18 or over and live in Great Britain to enter. You are playing across participating Heart stations. All the rules are here.

But you've got to be quick, you need to get your entry in before 11am on Saturday October 18th and must be available to answer your phone at that time if you want to get involved.

Enter Heart competitions on Win+

Play Heart Bingo

Listen to your favourite Heart stations

Heart 70s
Heart 80s
Heart 90s
Heart 00s
Heart 10s
Heart Dance
Heart Musicals
Heart Love

Trending on Heart

Taylor Swift has announced The Eras Tour documentary

Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary release date, time and channel revealed

Showbiz

The Inbetweeners is set to comeback in 2026

The Inbetweeners return confirmed as the iconic show makes a comeback

Showbiz

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Louis Tomlinson has revealed the moment he found out about Liam Payne's death

Louis Tomlinson recalls moment Niall Horan told him of Liam Payne's shock death

Showbiz

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed Leo and April into the experiement

ARE MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

Married at First Sight

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

Showbiz

Reiss was reportedly still dating Dani when he went on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Reiss 'dumped' TOWIE star Dani Imbert to go on show leaving her 'betrayed'

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK welcomed newlyweds Reiss and Leisha into the experiment

Are MAFS UK's Reiss and Leisha still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Married at First Sight

Dolly postponed her Las Vegas residency due to illness.

Dolly Parton's health issues explained after country music star cancels shows

Celebrities

Taylor Swift's new song 'Ruin the Friendship' has been released

Taylor Swift explains Ruin the Friendship meaning on The Life of a Showgirl

Showbiz

Fans believe Taylor Swift's song 'Actually Romantic' is about either Charli XCX or Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift reveals Actually Romantic meaning on The Life of a Showgirl

Showbiz

Taylor Swift has discussed her track Cancelled!

Taylor Swift confirms Cancelled meaning on The Life of a Showgirl

Showbiz

Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song 'Elizabeth Taylor'

Taylor Swift reveals Elizabeth Taylor meaning on The Life of a Showgirl

Showbiz

Fans believe Taylor Swift's lyrics 'Father Figure' may be about Olivia Rodrigo or Scott Borchetta

Taylor Swift reveals Father Figure meaning after The Life of a Showgirl release

Showbiz

Taylor Swift has explained the lyrics of Eldest Daughter

Taylor Swift breaks down Eldest Daughter meaning and lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl

Showbiz