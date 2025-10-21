Win £30,000 with Heart: How to enter

21 October 2025, 00:01 | Updated: 21 October 2025, 06:38

Win £30,000 with Heart
Win £30,000 with Heart. Picture: Heart

By Howard Banks

Here's how you can win £30,000 with Heart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week, Heart are giving you another chance to win a huge £30,000 to spend on whatever you want!

If you are listening to Heart Scotland, you can text the word MONEY to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

If you are listening to Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s, Heart 10s, you can text the word ENTER to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

You can enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform, which you can also access through the Global Player app. Alternatively, you can enter via the Free Entry Route by calling 03308809131 using a valid UK mobile number.

You must be 18 or over and live in Great Britain to enter. You are playing across participating Heart stations. All the rules are here.

But you've got to be quick, you need to get your entry in before 5pm on Saturday 25th October and must be available to answer your phone at that time if you want to get involved.

