Heart's £35K Payday starts next week!

8 May 2025, 14:48

You could win a whole year's pay, every day on Heart!
You could win a whole year's pay, every day on Heart! Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Heart's £35K Payday is giving you the chance to win £35,000 every single weekday!

It's our brand new big-money game - Heart's £35K Payday!

You could win a whole year's pay, every day on Heart. Make sure you're listening to Heart next week when £35K Payday kicks off, giving you the chance to win a huge £35,000 every single weekday.

Heart's £35K Payday will start on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Monday, May 13, from 8:00am.

