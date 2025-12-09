Anna Williamson is the new brand ambassador for Heart Bingo!

9 December 2025, 11:00 | Updated: 9 December 2025, 17:04

Heart Bingo
Heart Bingo. Picture: Heart Bingo
Heart

By Heart

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We’re thrilled to introduce Anna Williamson as the new brand ambassador for Heart Bingo!

We’ve all been giving her a warm welcome as she begins and we hope you will too. Heart Bingo has always been about more than just the game. It’s about community and those feel-good moments that brighten your day. That’s why it feels so fitting to welcome someone who embodies all of that energy and more.

You might know Anna as a presenter, author, and mental health advocate, but what really makes her the perfect match for Heart Bingo is her warm, uplifting personality. Anna brings with her a blend of fun, relatability, and a genuine passion for connecting with people.

Whether she’s chatting about wellbeing, hosting lively discussions, or bringing her trademark humour to a room, she knows how to create an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.

As part of her new role, Anna will be joining us for exciting campaigns, being active across our socials and she’s bringing you some extra special content coming soon… Expect plenty of laughs, uplifting moments, and that signature Anna sparkle.

Welcome to the Heart Bingo family, Anna. It’s bingo with a whole lot of Heart!

18+ UK Only, T&CS Apply, GambleAware.org

Join here.

