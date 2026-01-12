The Birthday Draw: How to win a million pounds!

12 January 2026, 13:57 | Updated: 12 January 2026, 17:06

Win £1 million with The Birthday Draw weekly prize draw!
Win £1 million with The Birthday Draw weekly prize draw!
The Birthday Draw, the brand-new weekly prize draw from Global & ITV, is where your entry is completely personal to you.

Introducing The Birthday Draw, the brand-new weekly prize draw from Global & ITV where £1 can make you a millionaire!

Imagine what you could do with £1 million. That dream can become a reality with The Birthday Draw.

It’s the prize draw where your entry is personal to you.

All you have to do is choose your birthday (or any special date), an initial and a colour to create your personal entry into the weekly draw.

You could win £1 million just for being you, with entries from just £1 or via post for free.

Is it your lucky day? Enter now!

How does The Birthday Draw work?
How does The Birthday Draw work?

How does The Birthday Draw work?

1. Enter a birthday or any special date

Enter a date that means something to you. It could be your birthday, an anniversary, or a day you’ll never forget.

2. Pick an initial or any letter

Now pick a letter, whether it’s your initial, a loved one’s initial or even your dog’s.

3. Pick your colours. More colours = more chances.

Next you choose a colour. You can choose up to 12 colours, and every extra colour you add gives you another chance to win!

4. Match more. Win more.

If your date, initial and colour match with the draw, you could be in with a chance of winning the £1m jackpot!

18+ UK only, no purchase necessary. Online entries cost £1. Max 60 entries per draw. Postal entry available. Full terms and conditions are available at thebirthdaydraw.com.

