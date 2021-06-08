Win A Family Trip To Celebrate Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

8 June 2021, 06:30

We are at the Magic Kingdom today!
We are at the Magic Kingdom today! Picture: Disney
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

To find out how to win, tune in to Heart Breakfast With Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden 6.30am – 10am Monday - Thursday this week.

Where in Walt Disney World® Resort are we today? Today Heart are focusing on Magic Kingdom Park…..

Cinderella Castle illuminates the park with a dazzling glow that sparkles with pixie dust, special embellishments and shimmering magnificence – the ideal place to take selfies.

Enjoy the Thrills of Big Thunder Mountain railroad - and make amazing memories as you watch the parades!

Please visit https://thisisheart.co/3cnfk5S

Walt Disney World® Resort is offering you a magical 50th Anniversary Package that includes up to $950 Disney Dining Credit per room and Disney’s 14-Day Ultimate Ticket for the price of Disney’s 7-Day Ultimate Ticket – if you book your stay in a participating Disney Resort hotel for select 2022 arrival dates.

What’s more, if you book by 3rd August 2021, we’ll give you $200 Disney Spending Money, too!

So whether it’s your first time or your 50th, get ready to holiday Disney Style!

Book your stay now for 2022

More Competitions

See more More Competitions

You could win a once in a lifetime holiday to Disney World Resort Florida!

Win A Family Trip To Celebrate Disney World’s 50th Anniversary
Between June 7 and 11, Pink is the winning artist

Heart’s £30k Triple Play: You could win £30,000 this week!

We made Shelley a Millionaire, live on Heart!

Make Me A Millionaire: Watch as one Heart listener wins £1,000,000!
Luna Drive In Cinema Grease

Win A Golden Ticket For Luna Cinema