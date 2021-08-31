Heart's Double or Drop: How to play our new big cash game

Double or Drop is our exciting new game. Picture: Heart

Here at Heart, we’ve got a HUGE few months ahead! We are turning up the feel good by giving you the chance to win huge cash prizes, in our brand-new game… Heart's Double or Drop!

Every weekday from September 6th there will be MASSIVE cash prizes to win – all day – every weekday!

And the best bit is… we’re going to give every single person who comes on air the chance to DOUBLE their money!



When does the game start?

Heart's Double or Drop – starts on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden on Monday 6th September at 6.30am! Make sure you’re listening to win your share of MILLIONS of pounds!

How do I play and what are the rules?

This will be revealed later this week, so bookmark this page and keep listening to Heart on FM, DAB and Global Player to find out...