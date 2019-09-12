Win a 10-night family holiday to Florida... and go to Disney World every day

You could win a holiday of a lifetime to Florida - and go to Disney every day! Picture: Make Some Noise

You could win a fabulous 10-night holiday to Florida, with family passes to Disney World each day!

Thanks to TravelPlanners, we’ll fly a family of four (2 adults & 2 children) to Orlando, where you’ll enjoy a fun-filled family adventure, including:

· Walt Disney World Resort Ultimate tickets for the whole family.

· You’ll be able to visit all SIX Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

· Car hire

· Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park tickets

· $250 shopping spree. Take the family shopping at Simon Shopping Destinations

· 4 x tickets to Kennedy Space Center, where rockets launch and inspiration begins at Florida's gateway to space

Thanks to Experience Kissimmee, you’ll be staying in a beautiful town-home self catering in the Solara Resort, Kissimmee, giving you easy access to the world-famous theme parks, as well as superb shopping and dining.

You could visit the Kennedy Space Centre. Picture: Make Some Noise

Located in the heart of Central Florida, Kissimmee features adrenaline-pumping activities surrounded by the beauty of natural Florida. The gorgeous Solara Resort covers impressive 8-acres, inclusive of a 13,000 sq.ft clubhouse, full service restaurant and bar, a fantastic pool area complete with splash pads, water slides and the incredible Solara Resort FlowRider, a surf simulator that is the delight of adults and children.

With thanks to Travelplanners and Experience Kissimmee.

For your chance to win, text FLORIDA to 82122

Entries close at midday on 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across participating radio stations, a full list of which can be found here with date and age restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

You could hang out with your favourite Disney characters every day. Picture: Disney

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families. Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family.

Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.