Heart's £30K Triple Play is back!
27 July 2023, 08:00 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 16:11
Heart's £30K Triple Play is back for 2023!
Listen to this article
This summer, we are giving you the chance to win a massive £30,000 with the return of Heart's £30K Triple Play.
Get ready because the game is going to kick off on Monday, 31st July! To play, all you have to do is listen out for three feel-good artists. They are:
Ed Sheeran
Pink
Adele
- When ONE of these artists plays – you can win £300
- When TWO of these artists play back-to-back in any order – you can win £3,000
- And when all THREE of these artists play back-to-back in any order – you can win £30,000!
Listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Monday from 6:30am to play.
- You can play Heart's £30K Triple Play on the Heart Network across England and Wales*, or on Heart UK – available across Great Britain on DAB, through your TV and on Global Player. Do not attempt to enter if you're listening to Heart Scotland.