Heart's Herculean Heroes: Win the prize of a lifetime for Make Some Noise

Heart's Herculean Heroes are taking part in challenges for Make Some Noise. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Heart is giving away the most amount of prizes we’ve ever given away... to one listener!

At the end of the week, one lucky listener will win this huge prize, and they’ll only find out when we turn up at their door in the Breakfast Show on Friday, October 10th!

Heart’s Herculean Heroes - Amanda Holden, Jamie Theakston, Ashley Roberts and Pandora Christie will be taking on four nerve-wracking feats for Heart’s official charity, Make Some Noise. If they conquer their challenges, they will add more incredible prizes to the Prize of a Lifetime pot.

Ashley is up first on Monday, October 6th - abseiling down Portsmouth’s iconic Spinnaker tower!

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning, text HERO to 82122.

By entering﻿, you'll have the chance to make a voluntary £10 charity donation, which will be added to your phone bill. 100% goes to Heart's official charity, Make Some Noise. Entries close at 10am on Thursday 9th October and more information can be found here.

Standard network rates apply. You must be 18 or over to enter. T&Cs are here.

By supporting Heart’s Herculean Heroes and entering, you’re supporting Heart’s official charity, Make Some Noise. Helping to make sure no one faces life’s toughest challenges alone.

Make Some Noise fund vital projects in local communities, helping people through illness, mental health struggles, poverty and much more.

Proudly supported by Disney’s Hercules – the electrifying new musical! Now playing at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, this spectacular show brings Ancient Greece to life with unforgettable performances and dazzling music by Alan Menken and David Zippel.

Get ready for a wise-cracking, column-shaking, underworld-rocking ride of adventure and self-discovery that the whole family will love. Head to herculesthemusical.co.uk to book your tickets now.