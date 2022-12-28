Heart’s January Jackpot is back for the New Year!

Heart's January Jackpot 2023 is nearly here! Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

Heart's January Jackpot is back for 2023!

To start the year we are turning up the feel good by making 20 people a MASSIVE £23,000 richer in January!

On Tuesday 3rd January we launch our huge game – Heart’s 2023 January Jackpot.

One song could win YOU up to £23,000 - every single day – every time we play!

Heart’s January Jackpot starts on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden on Tuesday [3rd January 2023] from 6:30AM.

