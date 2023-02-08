Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2023: Meet the finalists!

Meet our Make Me A Millionaire 2023 finalists! Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

These people turned down big money to be in the Million Pound Final.

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire is back for 2023, and we've already got a handful of people in the Million Pound Final.

All these people turned down a cash prize for the chance to win a life-changing £1,000,000 at the end of April, but how many more will join them?

If you'd like to join these finalists and be in with a chance of becoming a millionaire, click here to find out how to enter.

Let's meet our finalists!

Danya Martell turned down £2,000 to be in the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart

Ricky Smeaton turned down £2,000 to enter the Million Pound Final. Picture: Heart