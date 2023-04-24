Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2023: How to watch live

Make sure you're streaming the final live to find out who will become our next millionaire! Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

The Heart Make Me A Millionaire final is almost here! Here's what to expect and how you can watch us make another person £1,000,000 richer.

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2023 is almost over, but first, we have to make one of our listeners £1,000,000 richer.

The Grand Final will take place on Friday 28th April at Heart HQ in London where one of our grand finalists will walk away with a life-changing £1,000,000.

You can meet all our finalists here, but remember it's not too late to join them with four days left to play for your chance to be part of the Make Me A Millionaire Final. You can find details of how to play here.

On Friday, the Make Me A Millionaire final will be streamed live from our vault where one person's life will change forever.

Make Me A Millionaire Grand Final: Everything you need to know!

How do I watch the Make Me A Millionaire Final?

The Make Me A Millionaire Final will be streamed live on Friday, 28th April, from 8:00AM on Global Player.

You can download Global Player here now to get ready.

What happens during the Make Me A Millionaire Final?

On Thursday, 27th April, nine of our Million Pound Finalists will be randomly selected to progress through to the Grand Final on Friday where one of them will win £1,000,000.

This selection will happen from 8am on Thursday, and after that, there will be one last chance for you to join them as our 10th grand finalist.

You'll have to listen out for the artist of the day for your chance to join them at Heart HQ on Friday!

On Friday, our 10 finalists will join Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in London where one person will win an incredible £1,000,000 and become our latest millionaire.

Watch the moment we made Paul Clymer a millionaire this time last year:

The moment Paul Clymer wins our Million Pound Final

Who is in the Million Pound Final so far?

You can meet all our Million Pound Finalists right here.