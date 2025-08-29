Heart's Million Pound Month is coming soon!

Heart's Million Pound Month. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

Top up your bank accounts like never before... as you could win a QUARTER OF A MILLION POUNDS every single week in September!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This September is Heart's Million Pound Month!

Does it get anymore more exciting than this?! We're kicking off a brand new month by going bigger than ever before. You've got the incredible chance to win a genuinely life-changing QUARTER OF A MILLION POUNDS every single week. Just think what you could spend that money on...

To get involved, set your morning alarm because it all starts on Heart Breakfast from Monday 1st September at 6.30am.

You won't want to miss this - make sure you're listening for your chance to win!