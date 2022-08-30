Heart Show Me The Money: We're giving you the chance to win up to £150,000!

Are you ready to face a difficult decision for the chance to win a life-changing £150,000? Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

We've got a huge couple of months ahead at Heart with our brand new game Heart Show Me The Money!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heart are turning up the feel good by giving you the chance to win up to £150,000 in our brand new game...

HEART SHOW ME THE MONEY!

We’ll have HUGE cash prizes to win all day - every weekday.

Every single person who comes on air, will have a MASSIVE decision to make for the chance to win a life-changing £150,000.

Heart Show Me The Money starts on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden on Monday, 5th September from 6:30am.

Believe us, you won't want to miss it.

Download Global Player and listen here.