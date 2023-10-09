Heart's Win Before They Sing 2023: How to play

Heart's Win Before They Sing 2023: How to play. Picture: Global

We are giving you the chance to win up to £20,000 with our brand new game...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Throughout your workday, we are giving you the chance to win up to £20,000 with our brand new game Heart's Win Before They Sing.

How to play

To play, listen out for the song of the hour and remember we're looking for the name of the artist. If you think you know it, text in for your chance to play (more details below).

If you're randomly picked to play, you instantly win £1,000. You then have a BIG decision to make:

You can either keep that £1,000

OR

Play Heart's Win Before They Sing for the chance to win up to £20,000. However, if you get it wrong or don't answer in time you'll walk away with nothing.

If you choose to play Heart's Win Before They Sing, we will play you the start of a Heart song, all you have to do is identify the name of the artist before the singing starts!

How to enter

To enter, text the word WIN and the name of the ARTIST of the hour to 8 21 22. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate – after the audio clip has been played out on air, you'll have 10 minutes to enter, if you text after that – you won't be entered but you may still be charged. You must be 18+ or over and live in Great Britain to play this Heart Network game. All the rules and online entry details can be found here.