Heart's Million Pound Month: How to play and win £250,000

1 September 2025, 06:00
Here's everything you need to know to play Heart's Million Pound Month, giving you the chance to win £250,000 this September.
Following a busy summer, we're giving you a chance to win a life-changing quarter of a million pounds with Heart's Million Pound Month.
We could be topping-up your bank account like never before, giving you the chance to win £250,000 every single week in September.
Heart's Million Pound Month starts on 1st September, 2025.
For your chance to win a life-changing £250,000 all you have to do is enter via any of the permitted entry routes anytime while the game is open. The lines will close at 17:30 each Friday, and then one winning entry will be picked from all entries received across the week. Lines close at 17:30 each Friday in September and re-open at 17:45 the same day for the following week’s draw.
This game will run on the Heart Network, Scotland, Wales and on our Decade stations.
Enter by text:
Enter via Win+:
Enter via Free Entry Route:
You must be 18 or over and live in Great Britain to play.
SMS text entries, the online entries, and entries received via the Free Entry Route (phone) will be added into each draw per Entry Window. Please don’t enter using different keywords for any given round of the Promotion as you may lose any additional bonus entries that you are due.
All the terms and conditions and FAQs can be found here.