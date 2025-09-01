Heart's Million Pound Month: How to play and win £250,000

How to play Heart's Million Pound Month. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know to play Heart's Million Pound Month, giving you the chance to win £250,000 this September.

Following a busy summer, we're giving you a chance to win a life-changing quarter of a million pounds with Heart's Million Pound Month.

We could be topping-up your bank account like never before, giving you the chance to win £250,000 every single week in September.

How to play

Heart's Million Pound Month starts on 1st September, 2025.

For your chance to win a life-changing £250,000 all you have to do is enter via any of the permitted entry routes anytime while the game is open. The lines will close at 17:30 each Friday, and then one winning entry will be picked from all entries received across the week. Lines close at 17:30 each Friday in September and re-open at 17:45 the same day for the following week’s draw.

This game will run on the Heart Network, Scotland, Wales and on our Decade stations.

How to enter

Enter by text:

If you are listening to a Heart regional radio station or Heart UK you can enter by texting WIN to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

If you are listening to Heart Scotland, you can text the word MONEY to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

If you are listening to Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s, Heart 10s, you can text the word ENTER to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

Enter via Win+:

You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform.

Enter via Free Entry Route:

You can also enter via the Free Entry Route by calling 03308809131 using a valid UK mobile number.

You must be 18 or over and live in Great Britain to play.

SMS text entries, the online entries, and entries received via the Free Entry Route (phone) will be added into each draw per Entry Window. Please don’t enter using different keywords for any given round of the Promotion as you may lose any additional bonus entries that you are due.

All the terms and conditions and FAQs can be found here.