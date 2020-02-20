On Air Now
20 February 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 20 February 2020, 06:01
Make sure you are tuned in to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Monday, as we will be revealing all about our new game - and how YOU could win a million quid!
Next week we are launching a brand new competition on Heart - and giving away the BIGGEST prize on British radio!
One person will win a life changing ONE MILLION POUNDS, and it could be you.
HEART’S MAKE ME A MILLIONAIRE starts on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden on Monday morning at 6.30.
No radio station in the UK has ever given away a bigger cash prize than this... are YOU ready to win?