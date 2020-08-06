Win A Marks & Spencer Gift Card
6 August 2020, 00:01 | Updated: 6 August 2020, 09:51Promoted by Marks and Spencer
M&S and Heart want to make something good happen for people who deserve it.
In these uncertain times, acts of kindness – big or small – mean a lot.
M&S and Heart want to make something good happen for people who deserve it - and it doesn’t get much better than a Marks & Spencer Gift Card.
We want to hear who you think deserves to be rewarded for their kindness – and you could be rewarded too!
Win With M&S
Click the link below and send us details of who was kind to you, and what they did to deserve a fabulous M&S Gift Card. There are lots of chances to win a gift card for yourself too. What would you spend it on? How about a full-on picnic with all the trimmings? Or some striking new accessories for your home?