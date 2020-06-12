Win a chance to meet Ed Sheeran at his first post-lockdown gig

You could meet Ed Sheeran with our fantastic competition. Picture: PA

Don't miss this once in a lifetime chance to meet the one and only Ed Sheeran!

Ed Sheeran is inviting you and three friends to attend the very first, post-covid UK gig that he plays.

As if that wasn’t good enough, you’ll also get the opportunity to meet Ed himself! This prize is so exclusive that he hasn’t even announced the date or location yet! All we know is that Ed wants you guys there, so we’ll put you up and give you £100 towards travel too. Text now to have a chance at winning this amazing prize!

For your chance to win, text the word SHEERAN to 82122

Global's Make Some Noise is Heart's very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

