Win signed Ed Sheeran goodies & a pair of UK tickets to the Mathematics Tour

Heart is giving you the chance to get your hands on some truly distinctive Ed Sheeran goodies, all signed by the singer himself, and two UK tickets to his 2022 Mathematics tour.

This signed collection includes your very own Snugzy bear cushion, a G String thong – personalised with Ed Sheeran’s smiling face – an Ed Sheeran candle, flip flops and a life size cut out of the man himself.

Every one of these items has been signed by Ed Sheeran.

The Cushion

You could be snuggling up with your very own Ed Sheeran. Picture: Heart

1x Snugzy bear cushion, personalised with Ed Sheeran’s large, blown-up face. Ed has signed it with “I’m Sorry” and a signature. Details: Snugzy Boy Mini Me Cushion

The Underwear

Ed Sheeran signed these pants... and they could be yours! Picture: Heart

1x Y-Front, G String thong, personalised with Ed Sheeran’s smiling face on the front and the back. Ed has signed it with “EW.” and a signature Details: Face Thong in Size Medium

The Candle

Fun fact! The patron saint of Ed's home county of Suffolk is St. Edmund! Picture: Heart

1x candle with Ed Sheeran depicted as Jesus on the outside of the glass casing. Ed has signed it with a signature. Details: 7 inch x 2.5 inch unscented, long-burning candle.

The Flip Flops

These flip flops would look great on your feet... or in a glass display case. Picture: Heart

1x pair of flip flops personalised with multiple copies of Ed Sheeran’s face. Ed has signed each flip flop (left and right) with a signature

Details: Men’s Flip Flops Size 7-9 (UK) 9-10 (US)

The Cardboard Cut-Out

The cardboard cut out really is the same size as Ed Sheeran! Picture: Heart

1x Lifesize Ed Sheeran Cardboard Cut-Out. Ed has drawn A Harry Potter Lighting scar, glasses and a moustache/soul patch on the face, as well as signing the chest with a signature.

Details: Ed Sheeran (Green Jacket) Cardboard Cutout - Lifesize Cutout

For your chance to win, text the word SHEERAN to 82122

Entries close at 09:00 on 8th October 2021. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you!

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Heart network. Full T&Cs here.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000