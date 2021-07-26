Soccer Aid 2021: Win the chance to be a mascot and tickets to watch the match

Olly Murs, Mark Wright and James Arthur are taking part in Soccer Aid 2021. Picture: Soccer Aid

By Heart reporter

Heart Breakfast are giving away a once in a lifetime prize - your child could be a mascot at Soccer Aid 2021!

Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns in 2021, and will take place on September 4th at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

It's the star studded football tournament's tenth anniversary, and this year stars including Olly Murs, James Arthur and Heart's very own Mark Wright will be taking to the pitch.

UNICEF goodwill ambassador David Beckham will also be there to present the trophy to the winning team!

Well... you could also be there too!

Heart Breakfast have a once in a lifetime prize for one family to win this week.

Make sure you are tuned in to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman all this week to find out how to win!

The prize in full...

A Mascot place at Soccer Aid 2021 – the mascot must be between the ages 6 and 12 in order to take part in Soccer Aid

4 x Signed Soccer Aid World XI shirts with names on back

Tickets for 4 to Soccer Aid 2021

A £250 voucher to cover to cost of train travel

An overnight stay with breakfast for 4 people in 1 room at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel

Click here for full terms and conditions.