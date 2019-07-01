Summer Payday - win £2,000!

Win £2,000! Picture: iStock

We've got your chance to win a massive £2,000! And the best part...if you're the lucky one, it could be in your bank account BY WEDNESDAY!

To get yourself in the draw to win, answer this question:

Which sport uses the terms Love, Ace & Deuce?

If you think you know, text the word BONUS followed by your answer to 82122. Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 8pm on Tuesday 2nd July. If you text after that you won’t be entered but may still be charged. 18+ only. Full Terms and Conditions here