Win tickets to see P!NK live at Wembley Stadium

Heart's gone P!nk this weekend. Picture: Heart

Heart’s going PINK this weekend!

All weekend, we’re giving you the chance to see one of the most successful female singers of all time, P!NK, live at the UK’s biggest and most iconic venues, Wembley Stadium!

Pink Performs At Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Getty

Not only that, the tickets we’ve got for you to win are exclusive ‘Golden Circle Tickets’, which means you can get up close to P!NK on the pitch!

For the chance to win, make sure you’re listening to Heart right throughout this weekend. (Full T&Cs here)

Plus, we’ve got a pair of Golden Circle Tickets for Wembley Stadium on Sunday 30th June right here!

Competition Terms & Conditions P!NK WEEKEND COMPETITION RULES ON HEART NETWORK JUNE 2019

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘P!nk Weekend’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Friday June 21st 2019 to Sunday June 23rd 2019 at www.heart.co.uk

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to www.heart.co.uk answer a question and register their details.

4. Online entry will open at 18:00 Friday 21st June 2019 and close at 23:59 on Sunday 23rd June 2019.

5. Duplicate entries will be excluded.

6. From all eligible and correct entries, one winner will be randomly selected and deemed the main prize winner.

7. Tickets will be posted to winners.

Eligibility:

8. You must be aged 18 years or over to enter

9. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult

10. No under 14’s are allowed on the pitch

11. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

1. 2 Golden Circle tickets for P!nk live at Wembley Stadium on Sun 30th June 2019

Prize Terms & Conditions

• Gates open at 17:00 on Sun 30th June 2019

• Travel is not provided

• Hotel accommodation is not provided.

• No cash or alternative prize.

• Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

• Entrants must provide valid contact details.

You could be seeing one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, P!NK, live at Wembley Stadium next weekend! Good luck!

To get you ready, here's her performance from the BRIT Awards back in February.