Win a video call with Little Mix

We are offering the ultimate prize for Mixers... the chance to win a 10 minute video call with the girls!

The legendary Little Mix ladies are offering you the chance to win a 10 minute video call with all four of them at the same time, to take place at 11am on Friday 19th June.

Known to be some of the most down-to-earth stars in the business, invite up to three friends to join you on the call, and have a chat with the ladies.

For your chance to win, text the word MIX to 82122.

Entries close at 09:00 on 19/06/2020. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part and available at 11.00am on Friday June 19th 2020.

UK mobile only. You’re playing across the HEART network, full Ts&Cs click here.

Global’s Make Some Noise is HEART’s very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems. A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

Thanks to Little Mix!

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647).

Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000