Win a trip to see the Northern Lights

Enjoy a magical trip for two to Norway with the chance to see the spectacular Northern Lights, and some of Norway's incredible wildlife including whales, moose and otters.

Get away from it all and unwind with four nights experiencing unspoilt scenery and stunning wildlife, thanks to Exodus Travels.

Flying from London Heathrow, you’ll share a cosy wilderness cabin or Aurora guesthouse, with meals included. A guide will be on-hand to help your group explore the local area including spectacular frozen lakes.

Included in the trip is a visit to nearby island of Andoya, home to some of Norway's most beautiful beaches. You’ll get the chance to go whale watching, where you can try to spot humpbacks, fin and killer whales.

Then, there’s even more scenery to take in, including spectacular views of the fjord. You might see more fantastic wildlife, such as moose, seals, otters and sea eagles. If the conditions are right, your guide will help your group track down the beautiful Northern Lights.

Needless to say, this far north the Aurora is rarely troubled by light pollution and displays, though never guaranteed, can be extraordinary.

For your chance to win a trip for two to Norway to discover the Northern Lights this winter, text the word LIGHTS to 82122.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families. Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

